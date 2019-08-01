West Oak Capital Has Upped Position in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by $307,650; As Goldcorp New (Prn) (GG) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Holder Tsp Capital Management Group Lowered Its Holding by $451,000

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (Prn) (GG) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 429,266 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, down from 470,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 16,905 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 13,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $94.34. About 557,529 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 NET INVENTORIES INCREASING APPROXIMATELY IN LINE WITH SALES GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.25 – $4.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Gross Retail Square Footage Up 2%; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer credits Tiffany’s staggering post-earnings rally to new CEO, strong execution; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q EPS 50c; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70

