West Oak Capital Has Trimmed Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $593,370 as Share Value Rose; Newport Asia Raised Baidu (BIDU) Position by $70.96 Million as Market Value Declined

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, AI and Co; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera; 13/03/2018 – Real Time Economics: Inflation in Focus | Trump Kills Qualcomm Deal | U.S. Allies Speak Softly on Trade; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –6th Update; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention; 14/03/2018 – Trump killing Qualcomm’s huge deal could prompt a trade war in global M&A; 12/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: The White House blocks Broadcom purchase of Qualcomm

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 2.56 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 30.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Mngmt Lc reported 0.2% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) stated it has 11,730 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Llc owns 416,124 shares. 3,779 were accumulated by Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company owns 192,146 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Lederer And Associate Inv Counsel Ca has invested 1.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Suntrust Banks holds 142,392 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd has 312,678 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Davenport reported 22,608 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Lc invested in 85,342 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Philadelphia Communication has invested 0.57% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Destination Wealth accumulated 251,696 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

