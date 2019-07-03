West Oak Capital Has Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Holding By $1.17 Million; Redmile Group Has Decreased Xencor (XNCR) Position

Redmile Group Llc decreased Xencor Inc (XNCR) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as Xencor Inc (XNCR)’s stock declined 2.66%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 3.04 million shares with $94.32 million value, down from 3.08M last quarter. Xencor Inc now has $2.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 1.25 million shares traded or 359.30% up from the average. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES

West Oak Capital Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 224.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Oak Capital Llc acquired 6,560 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock rose 4.38%. The West Oak Capital Llc holds 9,488 shares with $1.70 million value, up from 2,928 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $98.80B valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $162.23. About 10.01 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn owns 4,722 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fincl Service holds 451 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sit Inv Assoc reported 0.08% stake. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 10,774 shares. Provise Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 2,274 shares. Welch Group Incorporated Limited Co owns 3,121 shares. Comerica Bank has invested 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dock Street Asset Mngmt has invested 5.89% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Toth Advisory Corporation accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 15 shares. 1,421 were accumulated by Plante Moran Advsr Ltd. New York-based Tortoise Invest Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Woodstock invested in 12,624 shares. Athena Capital Advisors Lc reported 1,253 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. NVIDIA has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $180.39’s average target is 11.19% above currents $162.23 stock price. NVIDIA had 50 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Monday, February 11. Wells Fargo maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $17000 target in Monday, May 13 report. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Rosenblatt. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. UBS maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $19500 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Susquehanna.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity. STAFFORD JOHN S III bought $164,115 worth of stock or 5,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 505,932 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Birchview Capital Lp has 12,300 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 9,346 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. First Light Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 511,328 shares. Arrowmark Colorado accumulated 0.13% or 436,429 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt owns 95,160 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 236,899 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech accumulated 0% or 16,289 shares. Charles Schwab invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Northern invested in 606,001 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 0.04% or 21,278 shares. Franklin Resources Inc invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 18,973 shares in its portfolio. 4.11 million were accumulated by Blackrock.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Xencor Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Sell” on Thursday, March 21. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, February 26. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray.