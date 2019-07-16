West Oak Capital Has Lifted By $1.17 Million Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Mak Capital One Lowered Its Agilysys (AGYS) Stake

Mak Capital One Llc decreased Agilysys Inc (AGYS) stake by 54.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88M shares as Agilysys Inc (AGYS)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Mak Capital One Llc holds 2.41 million shares with $50.99M value, down from 5.28M last quarter. Agilysys Inc now has $543.93 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 65,726 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19

West Oak Capital Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 224.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Oak Capital Llc acquired 6,560 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock rose 4.38%. The West Oak Capital Llc holds 9,488 shares with $1.70 million value, up from 2,928 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $101.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $167.27. About 6.79 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner

Among 24 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NVIDIA had 51 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $148 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. Susquehanna maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum given on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 15. Susquehanna maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA Takes the Road Less Traveled in Cloud Gaming – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s Why Nvidia’s GPU Business Could See A Slowdown In The Near Term – Forbes” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NVDA, GATX, BIG – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Ways to Buy Nvidia Stock on Competition Worries – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr owns 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,913 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,554 shares. Court Place Advisors Lc accumulated 2,598 shares. Highbridge Cap Ltd Company reported 11,400 shares stake. Hodges Mngmt reported 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Accuvest Glob stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Patten And Patten Tn reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Argent Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 0.4% or 5,000 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 117,635 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 7,240 were accumulated by Citizens Northern Corp. Ipg Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 34,053 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested 0.36% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Foundation Advsr stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Retirement of Vice Chairman Keith Kolerus – StreetInsider.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Agilysys’ Run Looks To Be Near An End – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About New Gold Inc. (NGD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 sales for $10.02 million activity. Bermuda One Fund LLC sold 25,200 shares worth $536,937. SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $367,977 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 451,740 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Com accumulated 40,725 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 1,316 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 57,344 shares. Hcsf Limited Liability has invested 9.41% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Intll owns 11,965 shares. 3,360 are owned by Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. 844,414 were reported by Archon Limited Liability Corporation. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 240,627 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 31,720 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 17,520 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv reported 1,199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa holds 1,769 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 29,386 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 384 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilysys has $26 highest and $25 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 10.87% above currents $23 stock price. Agilysys had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Northland Capital. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.