West Oak Capital Has Decreased Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Share Price Rose; Eastern Bank Upped Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position by $2.65 Million as Stock Value Declined

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 127.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 40,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,736 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 31,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.23. About 3.46 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 6.39 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom says to stick with U.S. 5G investment after Qualcomm deal; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Never Named Huawei as Second Handset Maker Withholding Payments; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 12/03/2018 – The government has said it was concerned a deal could hinder Qualcomm’s competitive edge in mobile network development; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 15/05/2018 – Raging Capital Adds Qualcomm, Exits Twilio: 13F

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. $482,200 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. On Wednesday, June 12 POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap owns 84,500 shares. Mirae Asset Glob, a Korea-based fund reported 58,851 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). South State Corporation has 7,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Regions, Alabama-based fund reported 118,775 shares. Capital Research Glob reported 2.00M shares. 11,156 are owned by Brookstone Mngmt. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 32,929 shares. Hexavest Inc reported 0.42% stake. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested in 53,998 shares. Stack Fincl Mngmt owns 156,089 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 66,110 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 13,437 shares. America First Invest Limited Liability Company reported 900 shares stake. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.62% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 32,652 shares to 7,365 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,066 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (XLF).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.68M for 30.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 209,668 are held by First Long Island Lc. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 52,856 shares. National Company Tx invested in 94,882 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Company reported 102,238 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 33,934 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wetherby Asset holds 0.15% or 20,722 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Llc has 0.85% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 80,320 shares. 6,885 were reported by Savant Capital Llc. Valley National Advisers Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Geode Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Eagle Ridge Inv Management accumulated 88,222 shares. Martin And Tn stated it has 0.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 96,062 shares. 47,949 were accumulated by Of Toledo Na Oh. Noesis Cap Mangement has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).