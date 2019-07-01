West Oak Capital Has Decreased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $593,370 as Share Price Rose; Pioneer Investment Management Increases Holding in Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 18,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 317,334 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.23M, up from 298,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $97.43. About 19,415 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 10.20% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 13/05/2018 – Major health care players like, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna and Kaiser Permanente, are increasingly using virtual care or telehealth for primary care appointments and follow-ups; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 14/05/2018 – CBA Adds Santander Mexico, Exits Kaiser Aluminum: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Northwest Engages Medial EarlySign for Development of Al-Based, Patient-Specific Treatment Prioritization; 18/05/2018 – Healthcare Leader Kaiser Permanente Joins U.S. Mayors And CEOs To Call For Increased Federal Funding For Affordable Housing; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS 166 MLN LBS VS 164 MLN LBS; 18/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Announces $200 Million Impact Investment, Partners with U.S. Mayors and CEOs to Address Housing Stability; 25/04/2018 – NJ Senate Dems: VITALE REACTS TO KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION HEALTH INSURANCE ANALYSIS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. customers scramble to replace Rusal metal after sanctions; 28/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Cultivates the Digital Doctor-Patient Relationship

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 9.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 14/05/2018 – After Trump pledge to help China’s ZTE, Commerce eyes changes; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Executives to Get Severance If They’re Fired After Sale; 16/03/2018 – RCR Wireless: With Broadcom out of the picture, Qualcomm reportedly courting buyout; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom over Qualcomm deal; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI ARE SAID IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT DISPUTE: DJ; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO BE POSTPONED; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ltc Pptys Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 16,257 shares to 20,540 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 7,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,805 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold KALU shares while 59 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.83 million shares or 4.01% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 88,323 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Pnc Ser reported 6,324 shares. 202,570 are held by Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 24,827 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Trexquant Investment Lp has invested 0.02% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Brinker Capital Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,366 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 15,979 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 5,422 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 2,662 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,477 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 104,877 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $577,080 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar accumulated 103,739 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 7,444 shares. 60,202 are held by Iowa Financial Bank. Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated reported 7,940 shares. The Virginia-based Palladium Lc has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 44,028 shares stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 6.82 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx owns 41,900 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 22,757 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs owns 174,027 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Howe & Rusling Incorporated reported 33,150 shares. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) holds 22,506 shares. Highland Cap Management invested 0.45% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.65% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 135,180 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Tn invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74M for 31.28 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.