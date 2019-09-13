West Oak Capital Has Decreased Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake By $1.13 Million; Shorts at MIRVAC GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (MRVGF) Lowered By 18.37%

West Oak Capital Llc decreased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 83.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. West Oak Capital Llc sold 13,295 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The West Oak Capital Llc holds 2,595 shares with $221,000 value, down from 15,890 last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $17.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.59% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.64. About 1.10 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts

Among 4 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is 3.38% above currents $84.64 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Argus Research.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16 million for 13.39 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.