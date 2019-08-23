West Oak Capital Has Boosted Stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by $307,650; Advent Capital Management Cut Its Position in Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) by $1.23 Million as Share Value Declined

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 668,430 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 16,905 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 13,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $82.6. About 1.78 million shares traded or 6.10% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10%; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M; 08/03/2018 – Shakopee City Council Approves TIF Redevelopment District; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.86 million for 6.27 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,596 shares to 6,296 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldg (Prn) by 4.51 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (Prn).