West Oak Capital Decreased Its Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $593,370; Cohen Lawrence B Trimmed Tjx Companies Com (TJX) Holding as Share Value Rose

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – Investing.com: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 75c; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – BOARD WILL CONSIST OF 10 DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AS OF HOLDING OF ANNUAL MEETING; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS ITS ONLY CORRESPONDENCE WITH CFIUS “WAS IN RESPONSE TO CFIUS INQUIRIES ABOUT BROADCOM’S NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS TO THE QUALCOMM BOARD”; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 17/03/2018 – Tech Trader: After Qualcomm, Broadcom’s Plan B Looks Complicated — Barron’s; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc Com (TJX) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 12,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 97,075 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, down from 109,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 4.57 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 35.84 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $786.45 million for 21.27 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,260 shares to 41,688 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.