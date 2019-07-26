West Oak Capital Decreased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $593,370; Opus Investment Management Has Upped Nucor Corp. (NUE) Position

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp. (NUE) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 947,877 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 4.68 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Chief Visits Washington in Bid to Save Qualcomm Deal; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 15/03/2018 – EIN Semiconductor: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED ON MAY 25, 2018; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $6 BLN IN MANUFACTURING IN U.S; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – ON MARCH 9, CO PETITIONED THE SINGAPORE COURT TO ORDER CONVENING OF SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares to 81,142 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,200 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 9,290 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 830 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.01% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 15,900 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 188,222 are owned by Asset Mgmt One Ltd. Moreover, Kbc Group Inc Inc Nv has 0.19% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 400,096 shares. Moreover, Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 0.11% or 111,463 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,775 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 90,168 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings stated it has 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Regal Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 18,292 were accumulated by Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Signaturefd Limited owns 807 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

