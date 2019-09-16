West Oak Capital Decreased Its Paychex (PAYX) Position by $1.57 Million; Stock Rose; As Quanta Services (PWR) Share Value Declined, Holder First Interstate Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake by $559,930

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 14,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 50,725 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, down from 65,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 1.48 million shares traded or 12.50% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 19,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94,000, down from 20,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 2.43M shares traded or 28.14% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18M and $167.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritas Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.07% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14,723 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 168 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Bahl & Gaynor has 1.93% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 3.17 million shares. 37 were accumulated by Private Ocean Limited Liability Company. Thomasville Natl Bank owns 2,468 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 99,280 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Allsquare Wealth Llc owns 100 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A invested in 0.41% or 35,803 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 214,423 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 395,440 shares stake. Oakbrook Invests Limited Com holds 2,700 shares.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem In (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 16,544 shares to 252,663 shares, valued at $10.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 25,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

