West Oak Capital Cut Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Stock Price Declined; Abner Herrman & Brock Lifted Its Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $3.46 Million

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Spending Buys the Right Friends; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – REGARDING ITS FFER TO BUY QUALCOMM, WILL MAINTAIN R&D RESOURCES QUALCOMM DEVOTES TO 5G; 09/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Qualcomm Says Some Snapdragons Are Ready for Android P: Qualcomm said it has been working with Google to ensure; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 21,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 137,183 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91 million, up from 115,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 2.11M shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Company accumulated 36,408 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset accumulated 4,050 shares. Intact Investment Inc invested in 0.32% or 158,000 shares. Oakworth holds 7,481 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bangor State Bank stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Twin Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% or 15,050 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.24% or 95.58 million shares. Torray Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Guardian Management owns 0.5% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 10,090 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.16% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 232,400 shares. State Street stated it has 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 12,366 are owned by Burke & Herbert Comml Bank Co. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc invested in 71,646 shares. Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.5% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 167,502 shares.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 2,686 shares to 39,706 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 28,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 716,633 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

