West Oak Capital Cut Its Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $593,370; Okumus Fund Management LTD Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Cut by $17.19 Million

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/04/2018 – SoFi Names Longtime Goldman Sachs Exec Michelle Gill as Next CFO; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Waldron Sees an ‘Extraordinary Time’ for Strategic Activity (Video); 21/03/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: The apparently unlikely pairing of Goldman Sachs and the Wellcome Trust medical research charity have; 23/04/2018 – Vice president of ads Rob Goldman says some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Swell Says Syria Won’t Impact Global Economy (Video); 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CONTINUING SHARE BUYBACKS OF $5-6 BLN PER STRESS TEST CYCLE IS A “REASONABLE EXPECTATION” -CFO; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Says It’s Learned From Venezuela `Hunger Bonds’ Backlash; 12/03/2018 – Behind Goldman Race to Top, a Quiet Battle for Blankfein’s Favor

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 19/04/2018 – Risk Arbs in 4 Deals Hit in Mofcom Fallout on Qualcomm (Correct); 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF F-T & TEMPORARY STAFF; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend to 62c Vs. 57c; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 12/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: The White House blocks Broadcom purchase of Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Chief Visits Washington in Bid to Save Qualcomm Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 298,534 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 96,157 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 28,300 are held by Hudson Bay Mngmt L P. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Maltese Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.59% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 40,000 shares. 1.32M are owned by Wells Fargo Com Mn. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc reported 11,886 shares stake. Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.42% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.25% or 102,590 shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cetera Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 2,341 shares. 23,582 are owned by Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 35.84 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

