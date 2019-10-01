West Oak Capital Cut Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position; Malibu Boats Has 1.53 Sentiment

Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 92 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 60 reduced and sold their stock positions in Malibu Boats Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 19.80 million shares, down from 20.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Malibu Boats Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 40 Increased: 65 New Position: 27.

West Oak Capital Llc decreased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 83.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. West Oak Capital Llc sold 13,295 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The West Oak Capital Llc holds 2,595 shares with $221,000 value, down from 15,890 last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $17.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.33. About 1.08 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%

Among 4 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is 6.28% above currents $82.33 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 10. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8300 target in Friday, September 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, June 3.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.15 million for 13.03 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.20% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 209,315 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) has declined 18.72% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. for 651,390 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 284,326 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 1.41% invested in the company for 435,283 shares. The Massachusetts-based Shellback Capital Lp has invested 1.32% in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 173,468 shares.

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 18.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $15.79 million for 9.96 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company has market cap of $629.21 million. The firm offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. It has a 9.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.