West Oak Capital Continues to Hold Position in Tiffany & Co New (TIF); Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lifted Position by $25.26 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 332,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.64M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $92.78. About 1.55M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 16,905 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 13,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.54. About 2.71 million shares traded or 41.07% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co reported a 8.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, boosted by strong demand for its high-end silver and gold fashion jewelry during the holiday shopping season; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to luxury brands such as Tiffany. Investors should too, says analyst; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Comps Up Low- to Mid-Single Digits; 04/04/2018 – Tiffany Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk; 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth; 25/05/2018 – Luxury jeweler $TIF just had its best week ever! Is Tiffany’s shining rally set to continue?

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAML reels in expectations on Tiffany – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Neutral Zone: Stocks, Bonds Both Up As Next Moves In Trade War Anxiously Awaited – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tiffany & Co (TIF) CEO Alessandro Bogliolo on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nvidia, Cisco And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 6,387 shares to 4.29M shares, valued at $456.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 16,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,067 shares, and cut its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).