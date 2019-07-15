West Oak Capital Continues to Hold Position in Nvidia (NVDA); Investec Asset Management North America Cut Its Popular (BPOP) Holding by $5.26 Million; Share Price Declined

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 224.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 6,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,488 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 2,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $166.29. About 4.70 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 101,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 328,702 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, down from 429,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 214,081 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0.52% or 3.14 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 1,427 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.38% or 170,431 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited, a Washington-based fund reported 1.36M shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 4.33% or 914,306 shares. The New York-based Tanaka Mngmt has invested 0.2% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1,421 are owned by Plante Moran Advsr Lc. Hodges Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 38.06 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Alta Management Ltd Co accumulated 64,656 shares. Tompkins Fincl holds 0.46% or 8,066 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt Company reported 6,430 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Davenport & Company Lc stated it has 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.22% or 9,650 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 38.98% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.51 million for 8.52 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp reported 581,613 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 15,766 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 3.07M shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0% or 2,581 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Co invested in 3.05 million shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Hillsdale Mgmt invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,940 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc accumulated 3,900 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 24,343 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.02% or 9.80M shares. Maverick Cap Ltd holds 0.07% or 96,960 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of holds 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 10,000 shares. Symphony Asset reported 17,544 shares.

