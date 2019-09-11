West Oak Capital Boosted Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) as Stock Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Jacobs & Co Has Raised Position by $779,058

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 224.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 6,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,488 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 2,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $185.43. About 2.15 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 4,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 103,083 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.58 million, up from 98,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $976.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $220.68. About 12.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.25% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Navellier Associate Incorporated, a Nevada-based fund reported 1,579 shares. First Natl Tru has invested 0.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 43,252 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 9,870 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). New England Invest Retirement Gp Inc holds 0.15% or 1,776 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of The West stated it has 2,715 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Accuvest Global Advsrs holds 8,952 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi reported 1,575 shares. Alta Management Llc stated it has 64,656 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based Summit Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). South Dakota Council invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.18% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company accumulated 200 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nowâ€™s the Time to Cash-In on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 5G Stocks to Connect Your Portfolio To – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Valuation: Historically High – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Apple Stock Surged Today – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple broke Chinese labor laws – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Companies Inc. by 1,530 shares to 44,658 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 4,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,853 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).