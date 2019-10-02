West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT) EPS Estimated At $2.18; Stage Stores (SSI)’s Sentiment Is 0.6

Analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) to report $2.18 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $1.32 EPS change or 37.71% from last quarter’s $3.5 EPS. T_WFT’s profit would be $151.13M giving it 5.81 P/E if the $2.18 EPS is correct. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s analysts see -972.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 76,940 shares traded. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WFT News: 07/05/2018 – Weatherford and Valiant Form Alliance to Jointly Commercialize ESPs; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – Weatherford Introduces Magnus™ Rotary Steerable System; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q Rev $1.42B; 07/05/2018 – WEATHERFORD & VALIANT FORM ALLIANCE TO COMMERCIALIZE ESPS; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD: LAND-RIGS DIVESTITURE TAKING LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 12/03/2018 – Weatherford: Angela A. Minas Appointed to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SAYS IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS ON RIGS SALE; 06/03/2018 Multi-State Surplus Real Estate Auction Set for April; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC – IN QTR, RECORDED PRE-TAX CHARGES OF $57 MLN

Stage Stores Inc (SSI) investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.27, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 9 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 15 cut down and sold their equity positions in Stage Stores Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 8.44 million shares, down from 8.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Stage Stores Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 4 New Position: 5.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Stage Stores, Inc. for 2.40 million shares. A.R.T. Advisors Llc owns 10,683 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Group Llc has 0% invested in the company for 177 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 18,541 shares.

The stock increased 6.31% or $0.0978 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6478. About 349,677 shares traded or 40.42% up from the average. Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) has declined 65.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SSI News: 08/03/2018 Stage Stores 4Q Net $5.64M; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores 1Q Rev $359.7M; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores 4Q EPS 19c; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stage Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSI); 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – SEES FY18 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Raises FY18 Capital Expenditures View to $30M-$35M; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Backs FY18 Comparable Sales of Flat to up 2.0%; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.14; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees Opening 1 Gordmans Store, Closing 25-30 Department Stores in FY18

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $227,412 activity.

More notable recent Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMTD, ETFC, JFIN and NIO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks the Insiders Are Buying on Sale – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Beaten-Up Value Stocks on the Rebound – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Department store in Triad city may reopen under a different brand – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $49.79 million. The Company’s merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program.