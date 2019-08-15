West Family Investments Upped Stake in Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) by $1.35 Million as Share Price Declined; Qep Resources (QEP) Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Cut Its Position as Share Price Declined

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $417.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 402,603 shares traded or 44.17% up from the average. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 84,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.76. About 3.91 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 23,000 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $52.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Summit Midstream Partners Earnings – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A 15% Yield For Patient Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sweltering Energy Discontent Hits Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Credit Suisse: Ditch This Energy Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sector Shrinks, Prices Grow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 162,777 shares. Indiana-based Spectrum Mngmt Gp has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Bancorp Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 733,177 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 6,100 shares stake. First Advisors LP reported 78,177 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 1.03 million shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 20,102 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 75 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 190,013 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). 277,282 were reported by Cohen & Steers. Arrow Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $81,450 activity. $20,850 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) was bought by WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K.

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QEP Resources, Centennial Resource, Noble Midstream all cut at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Elliott retreats on price of QEP buyout bid – NY Post – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Charles B. Stanley to Retire from QEP Resources; Timothy J. Cutt Named President and CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QEP Resources Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) by 47,279 shares to 402,529 shares, valued at $70.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) by 26,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark invested in 5,084 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 110,022 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Tci Wealth has 61 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 1.82 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 33,932 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.03% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) or 429,619 shares. World Asset accumulated 18,002 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Comm reported 14,787 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.29 million shares. Alpine Assocs Mngmt owns 2.41 million shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 74,200 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Oakbrook Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 21,400 shares.