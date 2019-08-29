West Family Investments Upped Its Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Position by $1.35 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose While Van Hulzen Asset Management Decreased Stake

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.10M market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 142,283 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 56.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 20,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 37,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $121.4. About 4.50M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 127,720 shares to 250,949 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). 24,800 are owned by Penbrook Llc. Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated holds 3.11 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 484,891 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.13% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 47,765 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 289,501 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 158,745 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 352,439 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 500,000 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Regions Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Advisory Research, Illinois-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 18,688 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q1 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Outlook Improving In Spite Of Cuts – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces First Quarter 2019 Distribution and Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Summit Midstream starts up DJ Basin processing plant – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “1 Ridiculously Cheap High-Yield Stock Worth Watching – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 49,376 shares to 133,232 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 134,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble +4% after earnings smasher – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Procter & Gamble Stock Has Gone Parabolic – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.