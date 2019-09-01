West Family Investments Position in Humana (Put) (HUM) Lowered as Share Value Rose; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Share Value Rose While Menta Capital Boosted by $736,134 Its Position

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 127.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 14,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 25,792 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 11,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 2.02M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (HUM) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $283.21. About 632,958 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $13.70-Adj EPS $14.10; 30/03/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: Wal-Mart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Rev $14.28B; 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video); 28/03/2018 – Humana Announces Completion Of Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER ALSO PROVIDES EXAMPLES OF “SHORTCOMINGS” IN KINDRED MANAGEMENT’S PROJECTIONS AND MOTIVATIONS RELATING TO TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA, TOGETHER W/ TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON &

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 1.4% or 60,240 shares in its portfolio. Orbimed Advsrs invested in 0.87% or 210,300 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 4 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.02% or 1,305 shares in its portfolio. California-based Capital Ww Investors has invested 0.25% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Cadence National Bank Na holds 0.13% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 1,266 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0.1% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 45,155 shares. 2,350 are held by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.49% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 1.14 million shares. Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 83,607 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability accumulated 27 shares. 15,676 are held by Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dnb Asset As accumulated 51,680 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0% or 36 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP has invested 1.56% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Inc holds 232 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department invested in 0% or 180 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 10,317 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors stated it has 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). United Automobile Association invested in 20,902 shares or 0% of the stock. Schwartz Counsel Inc has 0.27% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 100,000 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank, a New York-based fund reported 30,369 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 1,038 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 23 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 0% or 273 shares. Moreover, Capital Fund Management Sa has 0.05% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 110,322 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 221,409 shares stake. Nomura holds 29,883 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

