West Family Investments Maintains Stake in Thl Cr (TCRD); Radius Health (RDUS) Position Has Upped by Rock Springs Capital Management Lp

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 2,673 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 06/03/2018 – THL CREDIT 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 31C; 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.43 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.42. About 20,014 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold RDUS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And owns 941,650 shares. 15,836 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Art Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 44,300 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 62,828 shares. Us Bancorp De invested in 0% or 258 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com stated it has 1.62M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 61,959 shares stake. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Prelude Management Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 700 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 72,469 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 20 shares. Knott David M invested 0.61% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). American Int Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 25,805 shares. King Wealth holds 0.08% or 12,500 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $343,586 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $42,860 were bought by Kelly Joseph Francis on Friday, May 10.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 175,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $34,238 activity. 1,440 shares were bought by Giambastiani Edmund P Jr, worth $9,648 on Wednesday, May 29.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 127,720 shares to 250,949 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.