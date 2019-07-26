West Family Investments Maintains Position in Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP); Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PBR) Holder Driehaus Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $12.01 Million as Share Price Declined

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $636.34M market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 266,149 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 46.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PBR) by 39.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 800,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.82 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.95M, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 18.53M shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has declined 14.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 15/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm equities fall for 3rd session on trade war fears; 18/04/2018 – PETROS SUPPORTS DINIZ PROPOSAL OF PETROBRAS CEO AS BRF CHAIRMAN; 25/05/2018 – Brazil authorizes army to clear trucker protest; 04/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGF SENT NOTICE ON EARLY REDEMPTION OF 2020 BONDS; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS 1Q NET BRL6.96B VS PROFIT OF BRL4.45B YEAR AGO; 24/05/2018 – PETROBRAS BELOW IMPORT PARITY FOR 1ST TIME SINCE NEW POLICY:UBS; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL GOVERNMENT TREASURY COULD COMPENSATE PETROBRAS WITH 1 BLN REAIS FOR EXTENDING DIESEL PRICE CUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – BRAZIL AG SAYS INJUNCTION ON SOME PETROBRAS SALES REVOKED; 28/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities continue slide amid trade fears, tech rout; 27/04/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras close to deciding on gas pipeline network sale

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 15,930 shares to 343,353 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noah Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 249,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,988 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

More notable recent PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Petrobras Brazilian Gold? – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Petrobras may raise $2.5B in privatization of fuel distribution unit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brazil court suspends sale of Petrobras fertilizer units – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Petrobras Announces Expiration And Expiration Date Results Of Its Any And All Tender Offers – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Petrobras says Caixa to sell $1.86B share stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces First Quarter 2019 Distribution and Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sweltering Energy Discontent Hits Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Credit Suisse: Ditch This Energy Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Midstream Partners LP to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (NYSE:HUM) by 9,900 shares to 100 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,700 were accumulated by Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability Company. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md accumulated 500,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability owns 4,347 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 21,422 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 166,200 shares. Arrow Investment Advsr Llc invested in 42,852 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Captrust Advsrs reported 83 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 148,606 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com. Raymond James & Associate reported 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 20,102 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 38,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Fin reported 1,000 shares.