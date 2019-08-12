West Family Investments Lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Stake; S Squared Technology Has Decreased Its Five9 (FIVN) Position

West Family Investments Inc decreased Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) stake by 33.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT)’s stock declined 11.01%. The West Family Investments Inc holds 250,949 shares with $3.22M value, down from 378,669 last quarter. Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca now has $448.21 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 127,699 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days

S Squared Technology Llc decreased Five9 Inc (FIVN) stake by 22.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S Squared Technology Llc analyzed 10,000 shares as Five9 Inc (FIVN)'s stock declined 6.80%. The S Squared Technology Llc holds 33,942 shares with $1.79M value, down from 43,942 last quarter. Five9 Inc now has $3.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $61.07. About 397,332 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Five9 had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with "Buy" rating and $6500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. JP Morgan upgraded it to "Overweight" rating and $7000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock has "Hold" rating by Stephens on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. Roth Capital maintained the shares of FIVN in report on Wednesday, February 20 with "Buy" rating. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has "Buy" rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Canaccord Genuity. Needham maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) on Wednesday, February 20 with "Buy" rating. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, February 20 with "Buy". J.P. Morgan maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) on Wednesday, February 20 with "Hold" rating. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with "Hold".

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Five9 (FIVN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Five9 Stock Popped Thursday – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Five9 (FIVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: SPWR,FIVN,PS – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Under-the-Radar, Fast-Growing Companies for Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

More notable recent PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PennantPark (PFLT) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) CEO Art Penn on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.