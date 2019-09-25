West Family Investments Increases Position in Humana (HUM); Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shareholder Opus Point Partners Management Has Raised Holding by $317,251 as Share Price Rose

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 5,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 1.45 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $79; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 9900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $274.97. About 680,481 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 11/04/2018 – Health Payer: Humana buys Florida physician group amid Walmart rumors; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Adj EPS $3.36; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues To Oppose Proposed Acquisition Of Kindred Healthcare By Humana, TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe KND; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 23/04/2018 – Humana, TPG Cap and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, to Acquire Curo Health Services; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $13.70-Adj EPS $14.10; 29/03/2018 – HUMANA SHARES UP 13.1 PCT AFTER THE BELL; REUTERS SOURCES SAY WALMART DISCUSSING CLOSER TIES WITH HUMANA, INCLUDING POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

