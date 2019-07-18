West Family Investments Increased Thl Cr (TCRD) Position by $721,854; Atria Investments Lowered Its Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 46,400 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 15.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C; 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Current Advisory Agreement With Four Wood Capital Will Terminate June 21; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 41.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 2,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,240 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 5,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $137.64. About 141,802 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 22.66% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS TO MAKE A DIRECT INVESTMENT IN PATHOQUEST; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC – IN CRL, FDA INFORMED COMPANY THAT TWIRLA NDA COULD NOT BE APPROVED; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – ALSO REFINANCED EXISTING $650 MLN OF TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $750.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2023; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – AGILE SAYS FDA COULD NOT APPROVE TWIRLA IN CRL; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Charles River’s Unsecured Notes; Secured Term Loan Upgraded To Ba1; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 01/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Expands Services for Early Discovery Screening

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 900 shares. 19,775 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Fmr Ltd Liability has 2 shares. West Family Invs invested 1.45% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Ares Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 36,703 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0% stake. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 2.78 million shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management holds 0% or 22,920 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 4,076 shares. Globeflex L P, California-based fund reported 103,401 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has 10,715 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 21,920 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Fiera Cap Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). 961,257 are owned by Lsv Asset Mgmt.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 23,000 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $52.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $34,238 activity. 1,440 shares were bought by Giambastiani Edmund P Jr, worth $9,648 on Wednesday, May 29.

Analysts await Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 3.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CRL’s profit will be $76.55 million for 21.92 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.14% EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,462 shares to 7,883 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 27,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).