West Family Investments Increased Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Stake; Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Holder Tekla Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.62 Million

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 13.54% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 966,701 shares traded or 241.10% up from the average. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 50,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 251,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16 million, down from 301,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novo Nordisk A/S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 1.94M shares traded or 30.91% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 11/04/2018 – TESSA THERAPEUTICS NAMES FORMER NOVO NORDISK CHAIRMAN TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN®, A NEW, LONG-ACTING TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE AMENDS LICENSE PACT WITH NOVO NORDISK; 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business; 23/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 4%; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – APPOINTED NORDEA DANMARK, FILIAL AF NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) AS LEAD MANAGER TO EXECUTE PROGRAMME INDEPENDENTLY; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK BUYS B SHRS WORTH DKK 1,038M FROM NOVO HOLDINGS

Another recent and important Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Pharma Stock Roundup: AGN, NVO Earnings, EU Nod to SNY & ABBV Drugs for New Patients – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.44 billion for 20.95 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 65,329 shares to 457,048 shares, valued at $36.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 17,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 127,720 shares to 250,949 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.