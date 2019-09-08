West Family Investments Increased Its Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Position by $1.35 Million; Capstone Financial Advisors Has Lowered Position in Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) by $760,000 as Market Value Rose

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 140,424 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 1.76M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 24.78 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

