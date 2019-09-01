West Family Investments Has Upped Its Thl Cr (TCRD) Stake by $721,854; Capital Management Raised Its Smucker J M Co (SJM) Holding

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 60,232 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Current Advisory Agreement With Four Wood Capital Will Terminate June 21; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Annual Fee Rate Payable by Fund Reduced to 0.80% of Value of Average Daily Managed Assets, From 1.05%

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 71.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 24,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 57,955 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, up from 33,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 1.21 million shares traded or 24.81% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO.: TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON® OIL; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: David Lemmon to Lead Pet Business; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Barry C. Dunaway, Head of Pet Food and Pet Snacks, to Retire; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Voluntarily Recalls Specific Lots of 2 Varieties of Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Underestimated Significant Role That Private Label Brands Play in Oils Category; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: No Assurance Exploration of Strategic Options Will Result in Transaction or Other Action; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition Of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker Of Rachael Ray(TM) Nutrish(R) Pet Food; 23/03/2018 – FDA:SJM RECALLS LIMITED LOT OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids, sources say [20:08 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to J.M. Smucker for $1.9 Billion

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 10,795 shares to 445,747 shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 102,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,870 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J.M. Smucker -3% after soft quarter – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “COAC Recommends Bill To Boost Imports From Northern Triangle – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are The J. M. Smucker Companyâ€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 3,541 shares. Cap Advsr Limited Company reported 0% stake. 318 are owned by Howe & Rusling. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office has 0% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 4 shares. 283 were accumulated by Plante Moran Fin Limited Liability Corporation. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 22,100 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,924 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 185,407 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Oh reported 0.13% stake. Schroder Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Co holds 6,743 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pggm has invested 0.1% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 161,295 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.06% or 4,974 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $34,238 activity. The insider Nelson Jane Musser bought 3,650 shares worth $24,590.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Freestone Holding has 0.04% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 100,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 19,775 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Mgmt stated it has 115,429 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Stephens Inc Ar owns 23,850 shares. Jane Street Group has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr owns 82,555 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 10,715 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 10,015 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). 9,161 are owned by Tower Research Ltd Liability Company (Trc). Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Ares Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD).