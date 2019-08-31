West Family Investments Has Upped Its Stake in Thl Cr (TCRD) by $721,854; As Newmont Mng (Put) (NEM) Shares Rose, Barclays Plc Has Trimmed by $2.21 Million Its Stake

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (Put) (NEM) by 52.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 63,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 58,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 121,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 6.79M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 60,232 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD), And Others; 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development; 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $342.52 million for 24.32 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mgmt Inc has 19,616 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 10,218 are held by Zacks Invest Mgmt. Carroll Financial Associates Inc reported 0% stake. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 6,262 shares. Css Lc Il has invested 0.09% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Paloma Mgmt reported 54,140 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 6,423 shares in its portfolio. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.16% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 9,885 were accumulated by Washington Tru Bancorp. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd owns 79,539 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 1.63M shares. Investec Asset Mngmt has 2.22 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 7.70M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gru.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 53,885 shares to 64,266 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (Put) (NYSE:NUE) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA).

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc (Call) by 73,700 shares to 500 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.