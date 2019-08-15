West Family Investments Has Trimmed Position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by $1.53 Million; Hite Hedge Asset Management Position in Noble Energy (NBL) Has Cut as Shares Declined

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $444.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 162,912 shares traded or 0.40% up from the average. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 19,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 12,607 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 32,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 3.55 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q EPS $1.14; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: First Production Anticipated Early in Next Decade; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Delaware reported 0.1% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). B Riley Wealth holds 192,844 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 12,087 shares. 6,655 were reported by Commercial Bank Of America De. Ares Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.21% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Atwood And Palmer Inc invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co holds 0% or 192,782 shares. Taylor Frigon Lc, a California-based fund reported 108,436 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Illinois-based Group One Trading Lp has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 0% or 44,779 shares. Citigroup holds 875 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 1,053 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 10,997 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $495,796 activity. Shares for $98,817 were bought by Efrat Aviv.

More notable recent PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: 8% Dividend Yield And Monthly Payouts, But There Are Risks – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2017, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jul 16, 2019 – NEXT Financial Group, Inc Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF, Apple Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF, Schwab Short-Term US Treasury – GuruFocus.com” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Safe And Sustainable 8.8% Yield From PennantPark Floating Rate Capital – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Weakness Overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2015 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: PennantPark (PFLT) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noble Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Williams, investment firm reportedly mull Houston midstream MLP acquisition – Houston Business Journal” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leviathan partners may build FLNG facility offshore Israel – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Israel anti-trust regulator OK’s Egyptian pipeline deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.