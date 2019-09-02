West Family Investments Has Raised Thl Cr (TCRD) Stake; Equinix (EQIX) Has 1.83 Sentiment

Equinix Inc (EQIX) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 319 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 174 sold and decreased stakes in Equinix Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 78.95 million shares, up from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Equinix Inc in top ten positions increased from 19 to 25 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 141 Increased: 242 New Position: 77.

West Family Investments Inc increased Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) stake by 15.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Family Investments Inc acquired 120,309 shares as Thl Cr Inc (TCRD)’s stock declined 2.35%. The West Family Investments Inc holds 886,403 shares with $5.82 million value, up from 766,094 last quarter. Thl Cr Inc now has $208.45 million valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 60,232 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD), And Others; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Current Advisory Agreement With Four Wood Capital Will Terminate June 21; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting; Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24

The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $556.28. About 201,553 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Equinix, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $46.95 billion. It provides data center services to protect and connect the information assets for the enterprises, financial services companies, and content and network providers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It has a 91.99 P/E ratio. The firm provides colocation services and related offerings, including activities space, storage space, cabinets, and power for customersÂ’ colocation needs; interconnection services comprising physical cross connect/direct interconnections, Equinix Internet Exchange, Equinix Cloud Exchange, Equinix Metro Connect, and Internet connectivity services; and managed IT infrastructure services, including installation of customer equipment and cabling, as well as equipment rebooting and power cycling, card swapping, and emergency equipment replacement services.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How to Outsmart the Machines for REIT Yields up to 11.1% – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A REIT Fund Checks Out of Hotels – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dividend Alert: Last Chance on 3 REITs Paying Up to 8.5% – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “THL Credit 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund Announces Further Actions Taken in Connection With Changes to Advisory Arrangements – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “THL Credit (TCRD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “THL Credit Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Declares a Dividend of $0.21 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: THL Credit (TCRD) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $34,238 activity. Shares for $24,590 were bought by Nelson Jane Musser on Friday, March 15. The insider Giambastiani Edmund P Jr bought 1,440 shares worth $9,648.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Pcl accumulated 0% or 163,197 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt accumulated 0% or 115,429 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited reported 10,715 shares. Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh accumulated 0.03% or 394,160 shares. Freestone holds 0.04% or 100,000 shares. Jane Street Ltd Company reported 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Guggenheim Cap Limited holds 0% or 81,720 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 4,076 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 1.57 million shares. West Family Invests holds 1.45% or 886,403 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 38,500 shares. 82,555 are owned by Raymond James Svcs Advsrs. Globeflex Limited Partnership accumulated 0.14% or 103,401 shares. Highlander Capital Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD).