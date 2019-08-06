West Family Investments Has Raised Position in Thl Cr (TCRD) by $721,854 as Stock Declined; Cadinha & Co Has Lowered Coca (KO) Holding by $529,460

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 11,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 35,050 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 46,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 17.25 million shares traded or 39.92% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 64,268 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Annual Fee Rate Payable by Fund Reduced to 0.80% of Value of Average Daily Managed Assets, From 1.05%; 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31; 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $34,238 activity. $9,648 worth of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) shares were bought by Giambastiani Edmund P Jr.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 23,000 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $52.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.06 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 93,895 shares to 138,314 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 52,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

