West Family Investments Has Raised Humana (HUM) Position by $2.62 Million; Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding in Enbridge (ENB) by $7.41 Million

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 9900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $8.43 during the last trading session, reaching $268.38. About 1.35 million shares traded or 23.40% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/04/2018 – Humana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Canon India Takes a Dual Leap in its Journey of Social Development; Adopts Village Maheshwari and Partners With NGO ‘Humana; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRlSE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ EPS $3.36, EST. $3.20; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, & HUMANA; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Care Program; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health &; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 659.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 205,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 237,015 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55 million, up from 31,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 1.81M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $973.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Express (NYSE:FDX) by 3,015 shares to 24,975 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,175 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Regulator steps in to weigh Enbridge pipeline plan – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Make Sure You Retire Only Once – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Enbridge (TSX:ENB): A Top Dividend Stock Yielding Over 6% for 2020 and Beyond – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM): Does The -3.6% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Iora Health and Humana Expand Relationship to Provide More Humana Medicare Advantage Plan Members Access to Additional Coordinated Care in Arizona, Georgia and Texas – Arizona Daily Star” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Humana Takes Actions to Assist Those Who May be Impacted by Hurricane Dorian – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “J.D. Power Ranks Humana Highest In Mail Order Pharmacy Segment of Customer Satisfaction Study, Two Years in a Row – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of Humana Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HUM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.