West Family Investments Has Lowered Its Stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by $1.53 Million; As Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Stock Price Declined, Hollencrest Securities Has Boosted Position by $370,000

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 37,080 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 8.97% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,842 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 31,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 159,127 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap accumulated 27,592 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 11.94M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com stated it has 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Bancshares Of America De holds 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 467,894 shares. Cetera Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 16,936 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 257 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp holds 186,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 447,265 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.02% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 17,416 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 106,527 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Cambiar Investors Limited reported 115,381 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Stifel Corporation accumulated 90,518 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 218 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 985 shares to 1,266 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 7,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,063 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PacWest Bancorp: Improving Credit Quality Overshadows Net Interest Margin Deterioration – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Financial Stocks Based On David Dreman – 6/9/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 0% or 1,322 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 13,629 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Regions has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 600 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Lc Delaware holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 102,866 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 44,779 shares stake. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 217 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 11,799 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 126,328 shares. Van Eck Associate invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Grp Llp has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Greenwich Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 150,419 shares. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 750 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 350,794 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.63 million for 9.67 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.