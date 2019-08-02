West Family Investments Has Lowered Humana (Put) (HUM) Position by $25.25 Million; Mrj Capital Has Raised Its Holding in Packaging Amer (PKG) by $1.06 Million as Stock Price Rose

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (HUM) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $295.27. About 671,188 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 25/04/2018 – CCC Introduces Al Damage Detection for All Major U.S. Vehicle Types; 02/05/2018 – Humana Named to List of Top 50 Companies for Diversity; 30/03/2018 – Healthy Skepticism About Walmart and Humana; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 07/05/2018 – Humana Specialty Pharmacy Wins Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award; 02/04/2018 – Humana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $100.97. About 568,216 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 46,742 shares. Mariner Lc has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,481 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 10,542 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Lc owns 0.08% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 72,861 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 40,397 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 18,383 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 3,292 shares. Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 32,796 shares. Optimum Advsr has invested 0.07% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Ameriprise Fin reported 489,245 shares. 28,300 are held by Clarivest Asset Lc. Sei Invs Communications has 258,243 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) by 5,300 shares to 51,707 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,378 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (NYSE:SERV).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.