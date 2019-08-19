West Family Investments Has Lifted Its Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Position by $1.35 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Boston Family Office Has Boosted Position by $872,200 as Share Price Declined

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 143,566 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, up from 11,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $30.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.13. About 1.92 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 24/04/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMAZON WILL FOLLOW ANY REGULATION FOR TECH COS; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:; 26/04/2018 – NFL, AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PACT FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review; 21/04/2018 – Amazon Redefines Big — Barron’s; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10,870 shares to 35,970 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,158 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Incorporated has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 625 were reported by Whitnell &. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 0.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.31% or 667 shares. Vantage Prns Lc holds 5.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 31,369 shares. Waverton Investment Limited accumulated 78,487 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 1.91% or 3,770 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Lp, Florida-based fund reported 770 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Com owns 7,898 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advisors has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 460 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp owns 16,629 shares. Blue Edge Cap Limited Company owns 2,659 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Co invested in 1.63% or 4,434 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited stated it has 5,839 shares. Osborne Prns Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 236 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why The Trade Desk Stock Jumped Nearly 16% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® MLP High Income Index – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q3 2018 MLP Distribution Recap: With Q3 Cuts Behind Us, How Will Current Trends Affect Future Distributions? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Announces 2018 K-1 Tax Package Availability – PRNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.