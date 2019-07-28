West Family Investments Has Lifted Its Holding in Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) by $1.35 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Lowered Its Holding

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56M, down from 88,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 26/04/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 171 FROM EUR 168; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $635.93M market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 273,973 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 46.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc (Call) by 73,700 shares to 500 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Update for Double E Pipeline – PR Newswire” on November 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A 15% Yield For Patient Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Income Investing And The Changing Yield Curve – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q3 2018 MLP Distribution Recap: With Q3 Cuts Behind Us, How Will Current Trends Affect Future Distributions? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Advisory Research has invested 0.28% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Colorado-based Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 6,298 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Inv Advisors holds 42,852 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 180 were reported by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. 753,610 were reported by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Creative Planning reported 76,300 shares stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Evergreen Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 84,000 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 289,501 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt stated it has 3.11 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Regions Fincl Corp holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 159,372 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: Not A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Impressive Numbers Behind JPMorgan’s Earnings Beat – Motley Fool” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Packing My Bags – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why JPMorgan Chase Stock Climbed 14.6% in April – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 07, 2019.