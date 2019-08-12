West Family Investments Has Increased Thl Cr (TCRD) Position By $721,854; Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. SunTrust initiated Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. See Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $132 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $120.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $101.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $102 New Target: $112 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $100 Initiate

19/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $100 Initiate

West Family Investments Inc increased Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) stake by 15.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Family Investments Inc acquired 120,309 shares as Thl Cr Inc (TCRD)’s stock declined 2.35%. The West Family Investments Inc holds 886,403 shares with $5.82 million value, up from 766,094 last quarter. Thl Cr Inc now has $207.39 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 70,781 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING; 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C; 06/03/2018 – THL CREDIT 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 31C; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $58.91 billion. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. It has a 43.57 P/E ratio. The firm also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products.

The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $123.29. About 1.10M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold Zoetis Inc. shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity has invested 0.39% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Llc holds 3,290 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mairs & Pwr owns 3,840 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.53 million are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Sei Invests Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 486,921 shares. Howard Cap accumulated 1.44% or 101,463 shares. Blb&B Limited Company has 0.79% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 135,200 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Ltd Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated, a Alabama-based fund reported 22,000 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Jefferies Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Epoch Prtnrs Inc owns 59,225 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc accumulated 10,397 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis to acquire Platinum Performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Zoetis Will Acquire Platinum Performance – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity. Shares for $563,255 were sold by Lewis Clinton A. Jr. on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “THL Credit (TCRD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: THL Credit (TCRD) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “THL Credit 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “THL Credit Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Declares a Dividend of $0.21 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “THL Credit -1.3% after dividend cut, Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $34,238 activity. Nelson Jane Musser bought $24,590 worth of stock or 3,650 shares. Shares for $9,648 were bought by Giambastiani Edmund P Jr on Wednesday, May 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt stated it has 33,467 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). 976,469 were reported by Invesco. Lsv Asset holds 961,257 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs has 82,555 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Fort Washington Oh invested in 394,160 shares. Fiera Capital stated it has 1.57M shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited stated it has 81,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. West Family Investments Inc stated it has 1.45% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0% or 241,120 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Comm Limited Liability Corp has 38,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD).