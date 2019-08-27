West Family Investments Decreased Its Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Stake by $1.53 Million; Conocophillips (COP) Valuation Declined While Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Trimmed by $7.68 Million Its Stake

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 116,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 342,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.84M, down from 458,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 3.45M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Does Not Endorse Baker Mills’ Unsolicited Mini-Tender Offer; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $440.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 118,428 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $613,139 activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider PENN ARTHUR H bought $104,951.

More notable recent PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: 8.9%-Yield But Limited Upside – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MCG Capital Corporation Responds to Revised Unsolicited Proposal From HC2 Holdings and Reaffirms Recommendation in Favor of Merger With PennantPark Floating Rate Capital – GlobeNewswire” published on June 01, 2015, Seekingalpha.com published: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: Why I Am Not Buying The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Weakness Overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “8% Yield With Interest Rate Protection From PennantPark Floating Rate Capital – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 163,969 shares. Fmr Ltd Com owns 1 shares. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has 103,550 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 35,117 shares. 1,000 are held by Gru One Trading Limited Partnership. Css Ltd Liability Il accumulated 95,954 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communications Ltd has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 25,588 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Com holds 208,957 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 126,328 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 0.01% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 79,446 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 350,794 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 192 shares. Punch And Investment reported 559,365 shares.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ConocoPhillips (COP) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Energy Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 44,000 shares to 125,587 shares, valued at $10.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 10,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).