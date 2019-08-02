West Family Investments Cut Holding in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) as Stock Declined; Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Shareholder Sio Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 571,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.17% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 308,455 shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 17.99% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FOSTAMATINIB WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD TO MODERATE ADVERSE EVENTS; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FURTHER ANALYSIS OF THE TREATMENT, INCLUDING HISTOLOGY, ARE EXPECTED LATER IN YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Rigel: Inaccurate Information Was Shown About FDA Review of NDA for Fostamatinib; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC RIGL.O – RIGEL ANNOUNCES TOPLINE DATA FROM PROOF-OF-CONCEPT PHASE 2 STUDY OF FOSTAMATINIB IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 17/04/2018 – Rigel Announces FDA Approval of TAVALISSE™ (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) for Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) in Adult Patients; 12/04/2018 – RIGEL SAYS FDA CONTINUING REVIEW OF NDA; 30/05/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SCHORNO FORMERLY CFO AND HEAD OF OPERATIONS AT 23ANDME; 17/04/2018 – Rigel Announces FDA Approval Of TAVALISSE(TM) (fostamatinib Disodium Hexahydrate) For Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) In Adult Patients; 17/04/2018 – RIGL: $RIGL Rigel Pharma gains FDA approval for fostamatinib – ! $RIGL; 29/05/2018 – TAVALISSE™ (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) Approved by FDA, Available for Order at Biologics, Inc

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 70,938 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share

Analysts await Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% negative EPS growth.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 162,683 shares to 454,308 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harrow Health Inc by 205,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold RIGL shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 145.53 million shares or 0.25% more from 145.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 135,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Lc holds 11,098 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) or 2,550 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.02% or 649,028 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company has 2.03M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 213,298 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc accumulated 20,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc holds 6.23 million shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd has invested 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Gru One Trading Lp reported 83,898 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). New York-based Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc reported 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 17,000 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $106,544 activity.

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.63M for 9.68 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

