West Family Investments Continues to Hold Stake in Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP); Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shares Rose While Alyeska Investment Group LP Lifted Holding

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 493.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 131,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 158,006 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, up from 26,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.38. About 54,664 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 10,769 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 911,003 shares. Principal Gp invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Heritage Investors Management invested 0.27% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Brandywine Global Invest Limited Liability invested 0.58% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Tegean Mgmt Lc holds 6.33% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 200,000 shares. Eagle Asset, a Florida-based fund reported 111,815 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 4.47M shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na accumulated 0.03% or 8,133 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Elm Ridge Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.64% or 76,219 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 192,635 shares. Fin Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 10,758 shares. Moreover, Intrust Financial Bank Na has 0.25% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Mariner Limited Liability stated it has 12,021 shares. Lenox Wealth Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,303 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 46,708 shares to 276,340 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 753,610 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 180 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Moreover, Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 33,932 shares. Jane Street Group Lc stated it has 132,370 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 84,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Spectrum Mgmt Group reported 1,018 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 166,200 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 190,013 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 25,678 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 38,150 shares stake. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP).