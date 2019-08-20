West Family Investments Boosted Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Stake; Bancfirst (BANF) Sentiment Is 1.5

Bancfirst Corp (BANF) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 60 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 40 sold and reduced their stock positions in Bancfirst Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 10.92 million shares, up from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Bancfirst Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 28 Increased: 42 New Position: 18.

West Family Investments Inc increased Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) stake by 80.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Family Investments Inc acquired 150,118 shares as Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP)’s stock declined 4.15%. The West Family Investments Inc holds 335,692 shares with $3.27M value, up from 185,574 last quarter. Summit Midstream Partners Lp now has $412.70 million valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 67,255 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement

Among 2 analysts covering Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Summit Midstream Partners has $1300 highest and $6 lowest target. $9.33’s average target is 86.97% above currents $4.99 stock price. Summit Midstream Partners had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) on Thursday, March 14 to “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 12.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $213,481 activity.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the holding firm for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services divisions. It has a 13.68 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Analysts await BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.98 per share. BANF’s profit will be $32.65 million for 13.47 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by BancFirst Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct holds 0.62% of its portfolio in BancFirst Corporation for 359,561 shares. Granite Investment Partners Llc owns 171,669 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Monroe Bank & Trust Mi has 0.45% invested in the company for 26,735 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.34% in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 36,844 shares.

