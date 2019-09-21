West Family Investments Boosted Humana (HUM) Holding by $2.62 Million as Valuation Rose; J Goldman & Company LP Raised Williams Sonoma (WSM) Stake by $3.47 Million

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 9900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.28. About 768,203 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 10/04/2018 – Humana: Acquisition Isn’t Expected to Have a Material Impact on 2018 Financial Guidance; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – OFFERING CARE PROGRAM FOR HUMANA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERS WITH MULTIPLE CHRONIC CONDITIONS IN 7 STATES; 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food Insecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 03/04/2018 – Waterloo Record: Walmart, Humana said to be looking at closer ties; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA CONSORTIUM IS PURCHASING CURO FOR ABOUT $1.4B; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $13.70-Adj EPS $14.10; 27/03/2018 – Delaware Court Denies Brigade Capital Motion to Enjoin Vote on Kindred Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 19/04/2018 – HUMANA INC HUM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 54,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 196,652 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.78 million, up from 142,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 1.66M shares traded or 21.99% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 27 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.01% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd invested in 0.03% or 55,001 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 16,700 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 4.35M shares. 260,487 are owned by Hutchinson Capital Ca. 526 were reported by Carroll Financial. Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). California-based Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Renaissance Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Franklin Res Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Lc holds 0.05% or 6,627 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 7.77 million shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp reported 403,577 shares. Lincoln reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 205,240 shares to 69,760 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 7,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,737 shares, and cut its stake in Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

