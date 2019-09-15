West Coast Financial Upped Teradyne (TER) Stake by $2.83 Million; Macquarie Group LTD Trimmed Holding in Regency Ctrs (REG) as Stock Price Declined

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 62.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 60,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 156,631 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.50 million, up from 96,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.84. About 1.14 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 29,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 298,995 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.95M, down from 328,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.06. About 1.30M shares traded or 44.54% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,700 shares to 6,629 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 16,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,366 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23,060 shares to 102,879 shares, valued at $51.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) by 113,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1.