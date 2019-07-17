West Coast Financial Upped Its Thor Inds (THO) Stake by $1.30 Million; Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Price Rose While Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Cut Its Stake

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 66.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 930 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 2,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $279.64. About 218,589 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 32.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 20,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,394 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 65,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 193,961 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RV demand seen underpinned by younger consumers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thor Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3,193 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 3,403 shares in its portfolio. Cim Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 7,734 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 9,216 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust reported 8,009 shares. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.06% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 6,707 shares. Heartland Advisors stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Profund Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 319,641 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0.01% or 1,754 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 14,222 shares.

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arista Earnings: No Slowdown – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Randal Kirk Buys Intrexon At Much Higher Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Own Arista Networks Stock – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arista Networks Down 30%: Buying Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Kills It With Euro Crash Tests; Alphabet, Arista, EA Charts To Bull You Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 19.39% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.65 per share. ANET’s profit will be $150.95M for 35.49 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.99% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,254 shares to 14,156 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 6,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).