West Coast Financial Upped Its Cummins (CMI) Position; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Boosted Its Workday (WDAY) Position

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Workday Inc (WDAY) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc acquired 15,000 shares as Workday Inc (WDAY)'s stock declined 0.60%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 40,000 shares with $7.71M value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Workday Inc now has $44.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.94% or $8.03 during the last trading session, reaching $195.83. About 2.47 million shares traded or 45.80% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

West Coast Financial Llc increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 9.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Coast Financial Llc acquired 3,842 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)'s stock declined 0.89%. The West Coast Financial Llc holds 45,652 shares with $7.21 million value, up from 41,810 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $25.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $158.68. About 1.28 million shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500.

Among 20 analysts covering Workday (NYSE:WDAY), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Workday had 26 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, February 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform” on Friday, February 15. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 1. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, February 24 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 24,023 shares to 8,195 valued at $490,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Seattle Genetic Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) stake by 6,000 shares and now owns 25,000 shares. Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was reduced too.

More important recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Our Model For Smartsheet Calculates 31% Upside – Seeking Alpha" on August 02, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One accumulated 70,278 shares. Wealth Architects Lc has 9,983 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Agf Invs holds 204,405 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Appleton Ma holds 0.06% or 2,503 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 140,570 shares. Night Owl Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 2.62% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Us Financial Bank De holds 0.01% or 13,051 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings reported 613,936 shares stake. Qs Investors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,700 shares. Covington Management accumulated 465 shares. Bessemer holds 0% or 1,663 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.07% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 8,946 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M, worth $197,523 on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weybosset Rech & Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 40,027 shares for 3.72% of their portfolio. Bank Of America Corp De owns 1.04M shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.54% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 361,257 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.19% or 135,655 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited has 15,817 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage accumulated 1,464 shares. Sterling Management Ltd holds 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 54,105 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 12,625 shares. Moreover, American National Tx has 0.32% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 38,640 shares. 5,134 were reported by Girard Partners Ltd. Twin invested 0.17% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). D E Shaw & Com reported 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 3,200 shares. Winch Advisory Lc reported 70 shares.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.'s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance" on July 29, 2019

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. Another trade for 206 shares valued at $30,900 was sold by Embree Tracy A. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $63,499.