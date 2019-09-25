West Coast Financial Upped By $330,992 Its Acuity Brands (AYI) Position; British American Tobacco Industries P.L.C. Commo (BTI) Sellers Increased By 2.05% Their Shorts

West Coast Financial Llc increased Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) stake by 4.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. West Coast Financial Llc acquired 2,416 shares as Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)’s stock declined 7.00%. The West Coast Financial Llc holds 54,215 shares with $7.48 million value, up from 51,799 last quarter. Acuity Brands Inc now has $5.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.78% or $6.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.61. About 412,974 shares traded or 11.28% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™)

British American Tobacco Industries P.L.C. Commo (NYSE:BTI) had an increase of 2.05% in short interest. BTI’s SI was 2.42M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.05% from 2.37 million shares previously. With 1.76 million avg volume, 1 days are for British American Tobacco Industries P.L.C. Commo (NYSE:BTI)’s short sellers to cover BTI’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 1.41M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the production and sale of tobacco products. The company has market cap of $81.60 billion. It provides cigarettes and cigars; snus, a low-toxicant smokeless tobacco product; and e-cigarettes and other products, such as vapor and tobacco heating products, as well as nicotine inhalers. It has a 1.59 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Among 4 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands has $184 highest and $15400 lowest target. $163.25’s average target is 24.99% above currents $130.61 stock price. Acuity Brands had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) on Thursday, September 19 with “Outperform” rating. JMP Securities maintained Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) rating on Thursday, April 4. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $184 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) rating on Thursday, April 4. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $160 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 64,995 shares in its portfolio. Prudential has invested 0.07% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Optimum Inv Advisors holds 50 shares. Bell National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Moreover, Los Angeles And Equity Research has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 10,436 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Virtu Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Gideon Advsrs Inc invested in 4,118 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks invested in 44,402 shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.03% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 56,831 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 19,486 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,603 were reported by Rowland Co Counsel Adv. First Republic Mngmt accumulated 2,226 shares.

West Coast Financial Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 16,687 shares to 20,366 valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 5,781 shares and now owns 112,049 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.