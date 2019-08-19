West Coast Financial Trimmed Nike (NKE) Holding; PTC Has 1.22 Sentiment

PTC Inc (PTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 162 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 133 cut down and sold positions in PTC Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 100.10 million shares, down from 103.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding PTC Inc in top ten holdings increased from 10 to 13 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 106 Increased: 105 New Position: 57.

West Coast Financial Llc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 24.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Coast Financial Llc sold 4,753 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The West Coast Financial Llc holds 14,325 shares with $1.21 million value, down from 19,078 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $125.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.52 billion. It operates in two divisions, Software Products and Services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm computer-aided design products, including PTC Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and PTC Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 11.32% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. for 1.85 million shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 94,513 shares or 11.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tensile Capital Management Llc has 8.73% invested in the company for 675,228 shares. The New York-based Valinor Management L.P. has invested 5.69% in the stock. 40 North Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 590,000 shares.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96M for 49.53 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 15.32% above currents $80.28 stock price. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NKE in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by J.P. Morgan. Citigroup maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Monday, March 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $96 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Pivotal Research. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $96 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated invested in 4,747 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 428 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Patten Grp reported 12,074 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Com Ma owns 10.64M shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability invested 1.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mengis Mngmt stated it has 12,538 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Limited owns 5,195 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet LP has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 17,254 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,291 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn owns 95,572 shares. Farmers Trust Communications reported 19,196 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp has 0.57% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cls Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 5,028 shares. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.68% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.