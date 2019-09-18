West Coast Financial Trimmed Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $479,823; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Share Price Rose, Gradient Investments Boosted Stake by $497,420

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 3,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 8,303 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 4,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132.69. About 1.15 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 5,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 112,049 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.39M, down from 117,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.75. About 6.51M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 02/05/2018 – MEN ARRESTED AT STARBUCKS SETTLE WITH PHILADELPHIA: AP; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is looking forward to the company’s racial bias training on May 29th, calling it a “day of discovery.”; 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.41 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 1.57 million shares. 82,304 are owned by Hendley. Advisors Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 15,666 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Liability reported 1,329 shares stake. Vantage Partners Llc reported 141,816 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has 21,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited stated it has 4,685 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Holdg holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.09M shares. Torray Llc reported 4,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Partners has 0.19% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Raub Brock Cap Lp holds 277,494 shares or 4.76% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset holds 0% or 20,500 shares in its portfolio. Natixis invested in 0.12% or 179,716 shares. 52,156 are held by Spectrum Mgmt Gp. Btr reported 6,745 shares.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 24,847 shares to 65,044 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,295 shares to 130 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,385 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).